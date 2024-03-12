California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CWT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,892.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,408,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after purchasing an additional 270,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after buying an additional 126,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

