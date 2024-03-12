Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the quarter. Cambria Trinity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.87% of Cambria Trinity ETF worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRTY. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 723.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 114,632 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 123,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Trinity ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,775 shares. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

About Cambria Trinity ETF

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

