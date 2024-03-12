Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,301 ($16.67).

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KNOS

Kainos Group Price Performance

Kainos Group Company Profile

Shares of LON KNOS traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,066 ($13.66). 38,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,850. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,226.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.43. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,421 ($18.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.55.

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.