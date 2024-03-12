Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Kainos Group (LON:KNOSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,301 ($16.67).

Check Out Our Latest Report on KNOS

Kainos Group Price Performance

Shares of LON KNOS traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,066 ($13.66). 38,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,850. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,226.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.43. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,421 ($18.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.