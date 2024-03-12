Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,301 ($16.67).
Check Out Our Latest Report on KNOS
Kainos Group Price Performance
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.