Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kooth (LON:KOO)

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.24) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.
Kooth Price Performance
Shares of KOO traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 282.50 ($3.62). The company had a trading volume of 21,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,212. Kooth has a 1-year low of GBX 166.50 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($4.87). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 282.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.21. The company has a market capitalization of £102.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,416.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Kooth Company Profile
