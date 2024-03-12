Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kooth (LON:KOO)

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.24) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of KOO traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 282.50 ($3.62). The company had a trading volume of 21,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,212. Kooth has a 1-year low of GBX 166.50 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($4.87). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 282.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.21. The company has a market capitalization of £102.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,416.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

