Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 134000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Canada One Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$455,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Canada One Mining Company Profile

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

Further Reading

