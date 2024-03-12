Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 1,025.0% in February

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 1,025.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.0 days.
Cancom Stock Performance
Shares of CCCMF remained flat at $30.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.
About Cancom
