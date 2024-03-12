Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 1,025.0% in February

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 1,025.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.0 days.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of CCCMF remained flat at $30.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

