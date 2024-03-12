Cannell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 816,342 Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 816,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ASPS opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

