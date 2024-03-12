Cannell Capital LLC Sells 180,065 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Cannell Capital LLC trimmed its stake in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,065 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 4.39% of AudioEye worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter valued at $149,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEYE opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEYE. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

