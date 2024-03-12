Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 1,800 ($23.06) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
In related news, insider Adolfo Hernandez bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($66,623.96). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 326,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,234,440. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
