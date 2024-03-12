Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. 226,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

