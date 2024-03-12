Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 90.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,991. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

