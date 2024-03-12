Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COOSF remained flat at $29.70 on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. Carbios SAS has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $44.29.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

