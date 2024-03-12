Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS COOSF remained flat at $29.70 on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. Carbios SAS has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $44.29.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
