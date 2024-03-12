Cardano Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $25.95 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.02 or 0.05583990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00019303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003826 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,700,287,536 coins and its circulating supply is 35,550,819,071 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

