Carmignac Gestion Buys 2,624 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $657.82. 293,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,421. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $636.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

