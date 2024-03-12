Carmignac Gestion Purchases 7,352 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.04. 397,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,350. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.37 and a 200-day moving average of $174.68. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

