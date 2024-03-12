Carmignac Gestion Sells 20,686 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,686 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Danaher by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,208,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,175,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 137,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,158,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

DHR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.03. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.