Carmignac Gestion Sells 28,946 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carmignac Gestion cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,946 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 31.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $147,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223,984 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,342. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.