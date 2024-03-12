Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

CTLT stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after acquiring an additional 365,648 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Catalent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,883,000 after acquiring an additional 603,729 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,427,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,641,000 after buying an additional 2,408,236 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

