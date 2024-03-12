CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CD Projekt Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 35,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. CD Projekt has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.46.

CD Projekt Company Profile

Featured Articles

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

