CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CD Projekt Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 35,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. CD Projekt has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.46.
CD Projekt Company Profile
