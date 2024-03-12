Celestia (TIA) Price Reaches $17.34

Celestia (TIA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $469.28 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $17.34 or 0.00024635 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,029,150,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,028,931,506.849212 with 169,975,034.599212 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 17.56922412 USD and is up 10.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $284,281,971.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

