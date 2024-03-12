Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.69 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Featured Articles

