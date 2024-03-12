Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.66 EPS

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66, Zacks reports. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.
Central Puerto Stock Performance
CEPU opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42.
Central Puerto Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Reddit IPO: Analyzing Upvotes, Downvotes, and Financial Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.