Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.66 EPS

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66, Zacks reports. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

CEPU opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Central Puerto

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

