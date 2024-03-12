Chai Trust Co. LLC Has $576.94 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,055,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,696 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises approximately 37.6% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chai Trust Co. LLC owned 4.86% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $576,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 160.7% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 133,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 342,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Shares of ELS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

