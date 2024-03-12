China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the February 14th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

China Overseas Land & Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

