China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the February 14th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Up 0.4 %
China Overseas Land & Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $13.60.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
