Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY remained flat at $14.57 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 406. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

