Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY remained flat at $14.57 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 406. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
