CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CHS Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHSCM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. 11,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. CHS has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

