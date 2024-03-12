CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
CHS Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ CHSCM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. 11,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. CHS has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $25.76.
About CHS
