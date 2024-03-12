Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $257.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

