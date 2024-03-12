CIBC Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$120.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$132.39.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.3 %

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$127.33 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$132.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.90. The stock has a market cap of C$92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.