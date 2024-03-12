City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

City Developments Price Performance

City Developments stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. City Developments has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.