Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $3.24

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.16. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 569,542 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

