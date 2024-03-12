Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $254.17 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $271.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 941.37 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,751.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,575,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,035,379 shares of company stock worth $159,487,346 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,046 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.