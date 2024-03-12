Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.92

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.92 and last traded at $88.82, with a volume of 612395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,209,000 after buying an additional 60,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

