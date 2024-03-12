Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. Colruyt Group has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

