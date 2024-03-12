Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 46,383 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. 9,067,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,675,678. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

