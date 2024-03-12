Comerica Bank Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 264,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,128,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $106,831,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

