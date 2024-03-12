Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213,632 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CAT opened at $333.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.20. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $344.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.