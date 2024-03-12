Comerica Bank Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,112,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $200.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

