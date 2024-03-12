CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get CommScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CommScope

CommScope Trading Up 12.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $297.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 3,911,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,141 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.