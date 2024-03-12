comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on comScore from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of SCOR opened at $16.26 on Friday. comScore has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,233 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in comScore by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,511,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in comScore by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in comScore by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

