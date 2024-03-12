Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.10

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.10 and last traded at $64.25, with a volume of 28106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Concentrix by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Concentrix by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

