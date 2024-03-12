Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UMH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. 23,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,113. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -546.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

