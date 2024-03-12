Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $199,000 Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,217,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 410,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 130,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. 10,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,263. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANIK

Anika Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.