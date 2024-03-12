Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 518 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.38% of The Hackett Group worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 123,182 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 107,963 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 4,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,567. The company has a market capitalization of $684.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

