Connors Investor Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $45,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,288 shares of company stock valued at $418,151. Corporate insiders own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,354. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $67.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

TransAct Technologies Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

