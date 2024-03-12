Contrasting Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) & CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson -55.65% -16.94% -2.68% CaliberCos -14.48% -20.11% -4.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $562.60 million 2.05 -$303.80 million ($2.46) -3.37 CaliberCos $83.96 million 0.19 $2.02 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and CaliberCos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CaliberCos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kennedy-Wilson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kennedy-Wilson and CaliberCos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 1 1 0 0 1.50 CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.53%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats CaliberCos on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

