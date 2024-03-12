CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $303,930.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

