Creative Planning Purchases 8,830 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $90.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

