Creative Planning Sells 71,817 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,817 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.28% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

