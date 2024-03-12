Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 on March 28th

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Crown Castle has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years. Crown Castle has a dividend payout ratio of 245.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

NYSE:CCI opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

