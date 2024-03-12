Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,252,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,803,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.98% of Crown Castle worth $391,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6 %

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $111.57. 250,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.